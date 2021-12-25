At 72, you have helped to diminish poverty in Nigeria, APC govs tell Ganduje

The Forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated their counterpart in Kano,

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the occasion of his birthday.

Kebbi state governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement commended the Kano state governor , vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

Governor Bagudu also recalled that the Kano state governor contribution to the PGF through the latter insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.”

The statement read in part:” The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) join HE. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State to celebrate his 72nd birthday. Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE. HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje!”

