‘We are revolutionising Ibadan entertainment scene’, says Copacapana boss

The Chief Executive Officer, Chief Ahmed Ajibola, while unveiling the Ibadan branch of Copacapana has said that the club is working to revolutionise the entertainment scene during its opening event in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Months after completion, the new Copacapana opens on Friday amidst funfair and refuelling energy to improve hospitality industry in Ibadan.

During an interview with newsmen, Ajibola said, “We are providing tons of services, ranging from restaurant, rooftop lounge, outdoor bar, pool as we believed with this, entertainment revolution in Ibadan will be led by us, at Copacapana.”

“We are interested in upping our games as we have displayed that in entertainment, hospitality, real estates in various cities in Nigeria, beyond and now, we are bringing the best to Ibadan.”

“Our club is also going to be contributing to the internally generated revenue of the state as the state has been making efforts to be friendly to investment,” he added.

He further said that they are looking towards employing more than 100 individuals while lifting more people outside the circle of poverty.

