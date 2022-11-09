Bauchi Assembly directs screening of nominee for Auditor-General of LG

Bauchi State House of Assembly has directed its Public Accounts Committee to carry out the screening of the nominee for the office of Auditor-General of the Local Government and report back to the House within two weeks.

The directive followed the unanimous adoption of the recommendations of the committee on the breach of law in respect of the office of the Local Government Auditor-General which was laid by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Dan’umma Bello representing Giade constituency.

The committee stated that it was given the assignment after the House received a complaint on the breach of law that established the office of the Local Governments Auditor-General and mandated it to investigate the matter.

It, therefore, looked into the Law and invited the management of the Bauchi State Civil Service Commission for interactions and clarification.

According to the committee, findings revealed that the outgoing Auditor General for Local Governments retired voluntarily from the service of the state.

The committee, therefore, recommended that the House should maintain the status quo on the issue of the retired Auditor General for Local Governments and proceed with the process of screening the nominee presented by the Government to the Honourable House for screening and confirmation.

The committee also advised that Government should adhere strictly to and comply with the existing law regulating audit services.

Earlier, the presiding Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule announced that a staff of the Assembly, Aliyu Abubakar emerged as the best graduating student of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Abuja.

The staff studied Higher National Diploma (HND) in Official Reporting and scored an average of 92.1%.

The Speaker also said that the achievement is worthy of commendation because he made the Bauchi State House of Assembly and the state in general proud.

He urged him to put what he learned into practice in order to improve the productivity of the House.

The House then adjourned plenary to Tuesday, 15th November 2022, as moved and seconded by the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader.

