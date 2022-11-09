FG receives 13 vehicles, 420 motorcycles from Gavi to strengthen healthcare in 8 states

The Federal Government has received no fewer than 13 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 420 motorcycles from Gavi’s fund as part of efforts to support eight states in taking healthcare and routine immunisation to hard-to-reach areas.

It also charged beneficiary states on accountability, efficient and effective utilization of the fund and donated tools for the benefit of the citizens in their various states

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib in his speech at the end of the second Bi-annual Partners Review Meeting on PHC MoU in Abuja said those vehicles are of inestimable value to the Government of Nigeria, considering the challenges in delivering integrated COVID19 and childhood vaccination campaign, especially at subnational levels.

Shuaib who was represented by the Director of PHC Development, Dr Ngozi Nwosu, maintained that primary health delivery is principally about reaching the underserved populations in the communities.

“Therefore, for most of our time, we are on the field, taking health care services to the people. These vehicles will help improve logistics and PHC service delivery”.

“The vehicles we are receiving today is yet another demonstration of true partnership and commitment of GAVI to the health and wellbeing of Nigerian people.

GAVI, UNICEF and other partners have indeed been trusted technical and funding partners to the government of Nigeria, and have continued to stand by NPHCDA in every sense of our mandate.

“In fact, if we are to bring every support we receive from Gavi and UNICEF into public communication, I assure you will be receiving the story every other day”. He added.

The Director General of Nigeria Governors Forum Secretariat, Asishana Okauru, said the aim of Gavi distributed vehicles, motorcycles and boats to aid logistics.

“As chairpersons of state PHC task force teams, you are to provide oversight of the implementation of this MOU, ensure funds are utilised for purposes earmarked for, and procured items maintained because the performance of these eight states might influence future funding mechanism by partners’’.

Meanwhile, Gavi’s Director of High Impact Countries, Tokunbo Oshin disclosed that Gavi is supporting Nigeria to graduate from its support by 2028.

Oshin however said Gavi discovered that if there is no more support, the country may not graduate sustainably.

“We decided to focus on the few states in Nigeria that have weak indicators of health system strengthening and to see how we can have more direct engagement with state levels and see how we can offer more direct supports to really ensure service can reach women and children and have more impacting results

On the sustainability of the programme, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi said efforts are being put in place to strengthen healthcare academic institutions in the state.





He said the state is training medical students in the state to man the health facilities as grade level 10 salary will be offered to qualified nurses and midwives at the clinical level to encourage them to discharge their duty for the development of healthcare in the state.

He said the aim is to have at least four midwives in each health centre and absorbs those employed by Gavi and also employ medical graduates on scholarship to ensure sustainability and improvement in the healthcare system in the state

Also the Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Hassan Mohammed Nasiha said a security committee headed by him has been constituted in the state to ensure the safety of healthcare workers get to hard to reach areas in an effort to strengthen primary healthcare delivery and to ramp up immunisation and bring to the end zero doses in Zamfara state.

