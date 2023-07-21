Twenty-four hours after receiving a message from Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, the State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 16 out of the 20 Caretaker Committees Chairmen of the local councils in the state.

It can be recalled that on Tuesday, the Governor dissolved the local council Caretaker Committees in the state and forwarded new nominations to the Assembly on Wednesday.

The House also received a message from the Governor informing them of his decision to substitute four nominees for Deputy Chairmen of Caretaker Committees of some Local Governments.

Presenting the Governor’s message, Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Saleh Hodi Jibir, mentioned the substitutions as follows: Lawan Bala Wandi of Dass Local Government is substituted with Mamiyo Abisu, Sabiu Abubakar of Itas/Gadau is substituted with Muhammad Garba Mashema A Koma Gona, Auwal Abba of Toro Local Government is substituted with Idris Abubakar Tama, and Abubakar Sure Bara of Kirfi Local Government is substituted with Muhammad Bashir.

During the plenary, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abubakar Y Sulaiman, stated that the lawmakers had conducted thorough screenings of the nominees.

He further noted that the Caretaker Chairmen were duly screened alongside their Deputies during the plenary.

The Speaker emphasized that the screening was carried out in accordance with the State Local Government Administration Amendments law, which empowered the Assembly to confirm the Governor’s nominees.

The Speaker then announced that nominees from Bauchi, Kirfi, Shira, and Zaki are currently out of the country and will be screened when the House resumes plenary and they are present.

The nominees confirmed by the parliament were from Alkaleri, Bogoro, Dambam, Darazo, Dass, Gamawa Ganjuwa, and Giade LGAs.

The rest were from Itas/Gadau, Jammare, Katagum, Misau, Ningi, Tafawa Balewa, Toro, and Warji.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…