The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced its partnership with the GAGE company for the Co-Create Africa International Exhibition.

The annual Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo will now be themed ‘NITDA-Co-Create West Africa Tech Week’.

Co-Create Africa International Tech Expo is an annual exhibition hosted by The GAGE Company.

It is a 2-day technology exhibition, with over 10,000 visitors and 150 Exhibitors expected. It is a showcase of innovative Startups and the latest tech solutions locally and across the globe.

The GAGE Company is the innovative mind behind the GAGE Awards; an award dedicated to celebrating digital influencers, innovators, and brands who leverage the web to stimulate growth and make an impact in society.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is committed to implementing the National Digital Economy Policy for a digital Nigeria. Their mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of information technology practices in Nigeria.

The Agency is creatively implementing the provisions of NDEPS through the strategic road map and action plan 2021-2024 with seven key priority areas as follows developmental regulation, digital literacy and skills, digital transformation, digital innovation and entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and promotion of indigenous content.

According to the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, “Partnership in the tech ecosystem drives job creation and fuels economic growth. Together, we can unleash innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and ignite prosperity.

“The Strategic partnership between these companies is a major initiative and a major step toward placing Nigeria as a front-runner for fostering favorable Startup policies and enabling innovation across the continent.”

The CEO of the GAGE Company, Mr. Johnson Anorh, stated that “together, NITDA and Co-Create Africa will create an unprecedented platform for showcasing cutting-edge advancements, fostering collaboration, and amplifying the impact of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem within Africa and particularly the ECOWAS region.

“This partnership signals a powerful commitment to nurturing local talent, unlocking opportunities for growth, and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global technological excellence.”

The exhibition will take place at the Eko Hotel Lagos in February 2024.

The GAGE Company is a leading organization in the field of technology. Its mission is to foster innovation and collaboration by creating platforms that help drive growth and shape the future of technology.

