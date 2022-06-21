Basic things about growth process that will shape your perspective as a creative 

No one becomes a success in anything overnight. There is a growth process involved. This is applies when it comes to building oneself as a creative.

I’ll be using seeds as a case study in this piece. Even if you’re not a farmer, it’s basic knowledge that fruits were once seeds, Vegetables were once seeds, some foods that we eat now were once seeds.

The growth process of seeds is peculiar to the kind of seed and the crop it is designed to germinate into. In other words, every crop has its peculiarities and they grow on their own terms – according to their features. And this growth process can also be likened to that of creatives.

Life is a journey, and everyone has their own path. Crossing to the lane of another person will leave you confused and headed no where that is relevant to your craft even if the paths appear similar.

As a creative, it is true that critical thinking skills and problem solving skills are crucial to your brand. However, the growth process and paying attention to it should not be ignored.

Seeds are buried to an end that they germinate. They first sit in the soil, and are covered to grow, some in a short period, and others over a long period; depending on their features.

The period the vegetables have to grow is shorter compared to that of the coconut tree because the roots of the coconut tree must be firmly rooted and grounded in the soil; and that’s a good thing.

Things to note about a creative’s growth process





There are many things to note when it comes to the growth process of a creative. It’s a life long event that cannot be boxed up in a few points. However, we’ll looking at 5 essential things to bear in mind as a creative in your growth process

Timing

As a creative who wants to create contents and engage people while making meaning from it, or in other words impact people and be successful at it, there should be a frequent reminder that like seeds it’s important to know that things will not add up in one day.

You must understand that your timing can not and will not be the same as another person’s time.

Spend time on learning, and growing and getting better at what you do. Using orange seeds as an illustration, the time you spend sitting and learning in your soil(training space) is a time to strengthen your roots so that when storms come, and winds blow, you’ll remain resilient. I know it could look like you’re being sentenced to solitude and a lonely life and no one seems to notice or appreciate what you do. Here’s what I’d say to you, “Give it time. Time will tell”

Focus

This sure brings me to the next point: “Focus”. Focus is an element that will help you keep your eyes on the prize even during the seemingly uneasy and never ending process. The truth is, for a creative, being in the process is a lifelong exercise.

The growth process of a creative is not exactly a comfortable one. However, you should stay and grow depths even when you think you’ve arrived. When you don’t focus on getting better at what you do, you’ll end up paying attention to every other person’s style of doing things and lose the bond between you and your own style of creativity. Your style is unique and no one can deliver value uniquely the way you do it. No one! So, preserve yourself by keeping your eyes on your lane.

Teachability

A quote by John Wooden on being teachable says, “It’s all you learn after you know it’s all that counts”.

As a creative in a growth process, you should have the ability to learn by instructions. Make learning a part of you. Build capacity to be continually taught like a student. Don’t stop being a student. Jim Rohn once said, if you want to get better on the job, work on yourself. Equip yourself with knowledge. Embrace knowledge. Ask questions. Learn from people directly or indirectly.

A wise man once said, and I paraphrase, “You can learn from anybody. Just identify what it is that you’re being taught and how you’re being taught.”

Look at this, a baby who’s trying to walk for the first time falls seven times and stands up seven times. This teaches you to not give up when it looks like it’s not working. A mentor, who keeps attending seminars, taking courses, and learning, teaches you that no matter the height you think you’ve attained, never take a break from learning. Don’t stop learning.

Ever heard the saying by Albert Einstein, “When you stop learning, you start dying”?

Comparison

As a creative you are prone to comparing yourself with another person and trying to size yourself up beside that person that appears to have it all figured out. Truth is, nobody has it all figured out. Well some have probably figured out somethings you haven’t figured out. That’s why there’s room to learn and it’s your choice to either use that room or not.

That creative you’re comparing yourself to probably has more engagement than you do, they organize classes and people attend in their numbers, they appear to be all over the place because they have been invited to one event and many others. Then you start to see yourself as a failure compared to that person and start asking WHY? Your growth process are not the same. There you have your answer.

I can imagine the coconut tree feeling less powerful and angry because of how fast vegetables grow and are ready for consumption. Looks silly right?

The growth process of vegetables is not the same as that of the coconut tree. If you force your way out of the growth process, you may not last. Imagine the coconut tree that has within 15 years to 20 years to grow and bear sweet fruits that could serve generations after generations, comparing itself to the vegetables that has within 40 to 100 days to grow depending on its type and variety .

That the vegetables leaves are blooming and the coconut is still forming its roots does not mean that it is useless. It’s just following due growth process.

Ignore the process and you’ll miss out on the important things that could make you. Stay on your lane and get better in your growth process as a creative and be firmly grounded in what you know that would serve people and generations to come.

Resilience

This means staying through till the end no matter what. The seeds need the rain, the sun, and other elements to grow. They beat on the soil or the plant but they make it grow. You don’t see them avoiding the rain or the sun because it beats on them. The same thing goes for you. You may try to avoid situations that are seemingly harsh and uneasy, in fact, uncomfortable, but they are the things you need to grow. So, in the growth process, stay resilient. Find solace in the fact that “It Shall Pass, And Won’t Last Forever”.

I’ll leave you with this, “To thyself be true”.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE