Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless Valentine special

Nigerian celebrity couple Olubankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W and Adesua Etomi Wellington alongside other celebrity guests, will be live at the St. Valentine’s Day edition of Nigeria’s premiere scripted concert, ‘Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless’ tagged #TheBAADExperience to be held at the Landmark Event Centre, Oniru on Sunday, February 13.

The couple have taken to the social media to whet the appetite of their fans about the event with a teaser video ad captioned, “Got any plans for Valentine’s? Join us for date night on February 13th, 2022”.

According to the organisers, the event promises to be a worthwhile experience filled with a lot of music infused with theatrical performances, romance and drama. Fans on social media have also shared their excitement toward the event.

Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless is an event property of Buckwyld Media and is the nation’s most consistent fully scripted production that features deft use of props, elaborate costume, audio-visual content, special effects and a large support cast to deliver an exhilarating concert experience. The concert has been headlined by some of the biggest stars in the music industry like 2Baba,Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Falz, Flavour and MI as well as Sauti Sol in Nairobi (2016).

Other heavyweights who have graced the BnB stage include Sound Sultan, Timi Dakolo, Waje, Rudeboy, Timaya, Efya, Cobhams, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Elajoe, Kelly Hansome, 9ice, Faze, Nosa, Jesse Jaggs, Ice Prince amongst others.

This year’s event is organised by Buckwyld Media in partnership with EME and BAAD Productions.

