BCOS meant to be Mecca for television practice in Africa — Farounbi

Former Nigeria Ambassador to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi has stressed the need for vision of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) to be Mecca for television practice in Africa not to be abandoned.

Farounbi stated this at a press conference to herald the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the BCOS. Speaking at the event, Farounbi recalled that the vision of the Chief Bola Ige government for BCOS was that the station should be a point of reference and convergence for television practice in Africa.

Farounbi, who once headed the station, however wondered if, over the years, successive

managements and governments still remembered and keyed into the lofty vision for BCOS.

Speaking in the same vein, another former head of the station, Chief Bisi Adesola said BCOS was meant to be a media village.

Adesola bemoaned lack of continuity by governments as the bane of realisation of the BCOS vision.

As part of being a media village, Adesola said the BCOS was meant to also house a training school, though he noted that plans to achieve this were in the pipeline.

Another one-time head of the station, Alhaji Lateef Busari said the BCOS must not deviate from setting high standards in broadcasting and must be meticulous in ensuring that only factual news is disseminated to the public.

Noting that the BCOS had weathered the storm over the years, Busari charged current staff of the station to be unrelenting and never be dissuaded from blazing the trail of professional broadcasting practice.

In his remarks, executive chairman of BCOS, Prince Dotun Oyelade said though the audience perceives the station as entirely promoting the interest of the government in power at every point in time, he said the station does apply discretion and tries to be fair to various interests.

Oyelade avowed that the management of BCOS will continue to remain professional in its gathering and dissemination of information and is committed to disseminating only factual information.

Activities that have been lined up for the anniversary scheduled to hold in May include pageants, children funfair, fitness walk, prayer sessions, religious services, and presentation of awards, symposium/lecture, raffle draw and gala night.

