Fringes on clothes are nothing new but it has remained on the fashion trend year in, year out and has remained a big fashion statement.

Now, from fringed cuffs that begin at the elbow to completely fringed dresses, both skirts and tops to fringed clutch bags, you can easily incorporate fringes into any event and it is billed to top the trend of summer wardrobe.

The beauty is that you don’t need to opt for a fully-fringed option to take part in the trend this season; it is enough to just feature a touch of fringe along the hemline, wrists or chest.

Fringes are part of the ready designs for all events im it’s diverse forms all year round and you can include some sparkly options if the event is a glamorous one.

Remember, you can hardly go wrong in fringes

Picture: Internet

