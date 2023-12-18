Armed bandits have killed a lecturer from the Zamfara State College of Education, Maru, Nasiru Mohammed Anka, who was kidnapped three weeks ago in the state.

The armed bandits collected a two-million-naira ransom for his release before ultimately taking his life at their hideout.

The late Nasiru Anka, a lecturer, was abducted from his residence in Maru town, the local government headquarters in the state, three weeks ago along with other residents during a bandit invasion.

A close source to the family confirmed the tragic development to the Nigerian Tribune. The source revealed that a woman, who had been abducted by the same gang of armed bandits and narrowly escaped weeks after being in captivity, broke the news of the lecturer’s death to the family.

The source lamented that the lecturer was killed in her presence due to torture by the bandits in their camp.

The kidnapped female victim displayed courage and managed to escape from the bandits’ den when they were all intoxicated and fell asleep.

“After subjecting him to severe physical abuse with guns and other forms of punishment, he couldn’t survive, and thus, he died,” explained the female kidnapped victim.

“The bandits had informed the late lecturer that his people had money. If they truly cared for him, they should bring the money; otherwise, they would kill him. Unfortunately, they followed through on their threat after collecting the two million Naira, claiming it was not enough,” she added.