Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Samuel Adesola, representing Apapa Federal Constituency of Lagos State on Monday, assured people of the constituency of more dividends of democracy as he commissioned boreholes and solar lights sited across wards in his constituency.

The lawmaker, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), gave this assurance while speaking at the gathering, attended by party leaders, including Prince Tajudeen Olusi, immediate past APC Chairman in the state, Chief Tunde Balogun; Hon. Ayodeji Joseph, Hon. Idowu Sobajo, among others, saying that there were

more projects he planned to bring to the constituency aside from the boreholes which he commissioned in Ijora Oloye in Ward E and Ladejobi Street in Ward H respectively as well as solar lights at Ladejobi Street, Sango, Arewa, Afolabi, Alasia, Ojuina and Matiminu.

Other areas that benefitted from solar lights include Ali-Iwo, Rabiat, Olodan, Olojowon, Zion, Sari and Amusu.

According to Adedayo, a medical practitioner and Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health, people of Apapa Federal Constituency should expect more dividends of democracy particularly concerning education, health, among others, saying that he was resolved to provide them with new school buildings, benches and chairs, upgrade of equipment in primary healthcare centres in the wards, and ensure health insurance for them through Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, Ilera Eko.

“There are more projects that are coming particularly concerning schools, we are going to give them new school buildings.

“In terms of health, we are going to give them medical centres, that is primary healthcare centres in the wards. They would benefit from equipment upgrades.

“And again, I am also looking at giving some of them health insurance, insure their health through Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme, Ilera Eko. At least, I would start with about 100 of them, the poor and the vulnerable in our group. I would register 100 households and that would comprise husband, wife and four other children that are below the age of 20 in every household.

“Again, on education, I am going to supply school materials, particularly benches and chairs. I have plans to start an adult literacy class.

“You would recall that by the grace of God, I am the Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee of Health.

“I assure them they should be patient, more dividends of democracy are coming to this constituency.

“These projects are, however, the beginning of greater and better quality dividends of democracy that the entire constituency will enjoy. As the elders would say in my language ‘Oku ni ibon ro,’ therefore, expect more from us as you continue to support us in prayers to be able to serve you better. We promise you again as we did before that we will not fail you nor disappoint your expectations of us, God help us,” he said.

Adedapo, who, in the spirit of the season, also gifted palliatives to 2,000 people of the constituency, said that the projects facilitated through his humble efforts was a token reward for the massive expression of confidence by the constituents “in my ability to represent you as your anointed spokesperson and representative in the 10th National Assembly.”

He, however, called on the constituents to make conscious efforts to take good care of the commissioned projects, saying that they should all own them and not allow anyone to “use them as if they belong to no one.”

“That way, we on our part will be encouraged to do more. It is your property please protect it and use it well,” he charged.

