Bandits kill two, kidnap medical doctor, 15 others in Kaduna

Bandits invaded Sabon Gero, a community in Kaduna, and killed a civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) Commander and a resident of the area on Wednesday night. Just as it was said sixteen residents including a medical doctor and family members were abducted.

The hoodlums it was gathered stormed the community around past 10 pm on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically.

It was gathered that the JTF commander and other members immediately opened fire at the bandits, unfortunately, he was not aware they were very close to them.

“The bandits opened fire and hit the commander on his legs, he fell down and they shot him on the head shattering his skull. While a resident that was also hit with a bullet died on the way to the hospital.”

According to the source who pleaded for anonymity, two people lost their lives, sixteen were abducted, while, six were rescued during the attack.

He said the bandits might have targeted the house of a medical doctor in the area as they went straight to his residence and abducted him and six members of his family.

“They stormed other houses and abducted nine other people,” he added.





A member of the JTF who gave his name as Isa Usman confirmed that their commander had been killed by the bandits.

“We took his corpse to his wife and later buried him. We are just coming from the burial ground,” he said.

Also narrating their ordeal, a resident in the area, Jacob Isa said the situation could have been worst as they quickly informed neighbouring communities who came out to chase the terrorists.

“That’s how we were able to rescue six abducted persons,” he stressed.

As of the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.