Bauchi NUJ condemns harassment, molestation of journalists by security agencies, calls for immediate release of its members

Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has noticed with dismay, the way, and manner some politicians are conniving with security operatives to intimidate and harass its members through various forms of threats and harassment.

The union is particularly worried over the recent arrest and detention of the publisher of WikkiTimes, Haruna Mohammed, and his reporter, Kamal Idris based on a petition by a member of the National Assembly from the state, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi.

The Union reiterated its determination to ensure that Journalists in the State work according to best practices and by adhering strictly to the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.

“However, the Union will not tolerate a situation where politicians who have issues to hide use security operatives to perpetrate acts of impunity against Journalists. It is in this respect that we condemn in the strongest of terms the arrest and detention of the two Journalists in question because of their professional work”, NUJ added.

The Union stated that it is willing at all times to engage aggrieved individuals or groups in dialogue to resolve any perceived acts of professional breaches by members of the Union in a manner that will be acceptable to both parties.

“We, therefore, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the two journalists to enable them to continue their professional work without let or hindrance” as contained in a statement jointly signed by Umar Sa’idu, Chairman, and Isah Garba Gadau, Secretary.

