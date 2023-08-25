Bandits suspected to be herdsmen, on Thursday night, killed two Customs officers on patrol along Dakingari-Koko road around 6.30 pm and were buried after funeral prayers.

The reposed of their souls were conducted at the premises of the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital in Birnin-Kebbi.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbu State Governor, Ahmed Idris stated that the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris described the development as pathetic.

The deceased, Abdullahi Mohammed, Customs Assistant II and A. K. Shehu, Inspector Customs, were killed early Thursday morning at about 1:30 am on Dakingari-Koko road while on patrol.

The bandits according to the statements after attacking the team on patrol made away with one of the deceased AK-47 rifles.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida commensurates with the deceased immediate families as well as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and assured that the state government would provide necessary support to the deceased families.

“On behalf of Kebbi State Government, we wish to tender our condolences to the immediate families and the Nigeria Customs Service, we urge you to accept what happened in good faith as nobody will live beyond his/her destined time. May Allah forgive their shortcomings,” he said.

Gov Idris assured all security agencies working in the state of government’s continuous support for their operations and intelligence gathering in the State towards bringing bandits activities in the State to zero.

Meanwhile, the State Command of the Customs Service through its PRO, Mustapha Mubarak said the Command was thrown into mourning, adding that the Command would issue a press statement on the matter.

