There is a thin line between being nice to one’s immediate family and struggling under the burden of the black tax. If you ever start to feel burdened by the financial expectations of family members, then you just might need to set boundaries. If you fail to set boundaries, here are five things you will have to deal with:

Debt

When your family makes ridiculous demands, and you can’t say no, you’ll acquire bad debts. And in the long run, you’ll be left with your debts and the struggle to pay all by yourself.

Prolonged strife

Another danger of not setting boundaries is that one could get overturned by negative emotions and soon have an outburst that could lead to prolonged strife and family members cutting themselves off.

Entitlement

Another danger of not setting boundaries is that your family embraces the illusion that they are entitled to your money and everything else they demand from you.

Unhealthy living

You could become a shadow of yourself because you’re a “money-making device.” You work, earn, give to your family, and repeat the cycle. Your mental, physical, and financial health could be at great risk.

Dishonesty

Not setting boundaries will also encourage you to lie to yourself that you have things in control. In contrast, you’re doing nothing about the situation, and slowly but surely, you’ll find yourself dealing with the consequences.





