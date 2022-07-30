Bandits kill over 20 in Sokoto village

No fewer than 20 people have been reportedly killed following a terrorist attack on Duma village in Tureta Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

One of the residents who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity says the bandits attacked the village as early as 8:00 am on Wednesday and stayed till 7:00 pm terrorising locals and rustling livestock.

The resident further said the said terrorists turned out in large numbers, using motorcycles and carrying sophisticated weapons, which they used to kill some of their victims.

He, however, confirmed that over 20 of the victims lost their lives attempting to escape the attack by diving into the river, where most of them died in the process due to their inability to swim.

Other villagers who spoke on the attack said large herds of cattle were rustled and some community members were forced to lead the livestock out of the town.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has led a team of security personnel and other government functionaries on a condolence visit to the village.

The governor also observed the Juma’at prayers where special prayers were held for the repose of the souls of the victims.

While narrating their experience to the governor, the villagers said some of the youth the bandits forced to lead the livestock out of the town are still with the terrorists who are making demands for premium motor spirit in large quantities before the youth will be released.

Tureta Local Government Area shares borders with Zamfara State and is one of the local government areas in Sokoto that has suffered a series of attacks, with a number of travellers abducted and some losing their lives in the local government area.