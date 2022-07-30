How Nigerians can overcome power supply problems —Gbadegesin

Oluwatosin Gbadegesin, an electrical enterpreneur and a graduate of Electronics and Electrical Engineering from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, in this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, speaks on how to tackle Nigeria’s electricity supply problems.

It was in the news that power generation dropped again. How do you think the electricity problem in Nigeria can be resolved?

I think we have greedy people as leaders; they are old enough to leave the space for the young ones who have brilliant skills to make tangible difference. There are various solutions to the problem of electricity, but there is no one to fund the young talents who can proffer solution to the problem in Nigeria. There are various ways to generate electricity. For instance, solar energy is a form of electricity generation and this has solved the problems of many Nigerians.

IT is rare to find graduates of electrical engineering in the practice of what they studied in school. What inspired you to practice what you studied in school?

I’m very passionate about electrical engineering. I love it so much. Another thing is the foresight I had while I was an undergraduate. I foresaw that in Nigeria, there are no jobs available for fresh graduates. So, it is either you create a job for yourself or travel abroad where there are job opportunities. Also, I have a mentor, Dr. Oreofe Williams, who mentors thousands of talents across the world at the City of Talents. He always encourages us (his mentees) to be self-dependent. Eventually, I discovered that even people that are not educated in this field are making money from electrical installations. So, I thought that it would be a shame if I am a graduate of electronics and electrical engineering and I do not practice it.

Can you tell us about TeePuff Electrical Engineering and how the initiative could solve the electricity challenges in the country?

TeePuff Electrical Engineering is an initiative that deals with all kinds of electrical installations. It is a creative that engage in all kinds of electrical services such as house wiring (either surface or conduit). We also install solar and inverter systems. TeePuff Electrical Engineering also construct its own kind of change over and we also construct PV Inverter which is very rare to find. PV inverter works efficiently with the solar system without batteries.

How did you come about the initiative and what are the challenges like so far?

TeePuff Electrical Engineering started with providing little electrical services in my neighborhood and I was saving from the little earnings. I started with N5,000 to acquire some basic tools and equipment and God was helping me till I started getting contracts and recommendations from clients. To the glory of God today, I now have my own office that is well equipped. I desire more clients to prove my expertise in the initiative. Recently, I installed solar system at the City of Talents, Awo Jesu Film Estate and the management was impressed with my services. I don’t want to travel out of the country, because I believe I have a lot to offer my dear fatherland.

A lot of Nigerians have been tilting towards solar and inverter since the power system has continued to deteriorate. As an expert, what should Nigerians know about the switch?

Solar and inverter installations is a solution to the problem of inconsistent electricity supply. It saves money compared to the cost of fuel for generator. It also reduces noise pollution caused by generators, though, solar installation might be very expensive if you want a quality service. But, we have a system of making it easy and affordable for clients.

If the government can fund young talents and get the right equipment to produce a mega solar system, communities will be supplied 24/7. But the issue is that our government is not ready. There are various means to have a stable electricity, yet they put Nigerians in total darkness. It is obvious that our government is the main problem of epileptic power supply.

What is your advice for the government?





The government should give room for youths to take charge; they should not only provide jobs for youths, they should help youths with talent, because talents are dying everyday. A lot of youth are into internet fraud presently, some are into drugs and other vices.

What would you advice the Nigerian youths?

I want to appeal my fellow youths to go get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) so as to vote out the old folks and vote in reasonable youths. The old people cannot lead us anymore, there is more to life. ASUU has been on strike for almost six months, and nothing has been done to it. The old folks sends their children abroad or to private schools where there is no strike, they do not value the youths at all. So, my advice to fellow youths is to vote massively. Enough of staying at home during elections and ranting about bad leader.

