APC primary: Ojerinde condemns conduct of Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo primaries

Member of the House of Representatives representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency of Oyo State, Hon Olumide Ojerinde, has called for the cancellation of the recently conducted All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in the area, saying it was not fairly conducted.

It is recalled that controversies have continued to trail the conduct of the APC primaries and the emergence of candidates in the area, as aspirants had resorted to seek redress through petitions written to either the appeal panel in the state or the national secretariat of the party.

Speaking with journalists on the sideline of the primary which he said was marred with anomalies, Hon Ojerinde, expressed displeasure on the development, saying that it could retard the progress of the party.

While appealing for calm, the Igboho-born member of the House of Representatives, urged his supporters to follow party regulations.

“The primary in Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency of Oyo State was slated to hold at the Viewing Centre beside Ogunbode Secondary School, Igbeti, in the Olorunsogo local government.

“The candidates on the getting to the venue declared themselves winner without all the local government delegates from each of the constituencies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Among those candidates who declared themselves winners included Hon Yekini Popoola, Hon Olaide Muhammad and Hon J. S Amodu.”





Hon Ojerinde, who said that he arrived at the venue at around 4:40 pm, described the primary election as kangaroo and unacceptable by the law governing the APC.

He explained that the primary was conducted without the delegates from Oorelope local government, who he said were conducting their own state House of Assembly primary.

Also speaking, the Ward 7 youth leader in Olorunsogo local government, Mr Soliu Garuba Alahusa, asked rhetorically, “how can a primary be conducted without the three constituencies participating?”

Also speaking, Mr Ajagbe Daniel from Olorunsogo local government, described the whole exercise as a charade, which he said lacked credibility and fairness.

“The Oyo State APC leadership’s responses to all this illegally is not fair as it’s obvious they are playing the script already planned. How on earth will you send a name to INEC without primaries? It is also laughable and unthinkable for them to request that the already compromised committee should get back in two weeks when the INEC portal must have been closed.

“This is a deliberate vendetta against the person of Hon. Olumide Ojerinde. As people, whatever we tolerate becomes a culture. We, therefore, condemn this illegality totally. We are calling on all our supporters in Irepo/Oorelope/ Olorunsogo Federal Constituency to remain calm as we unfold our next moves.”

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

APC primary: Ojerinde condemns conduct of Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo primaries

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

APC primary: Ojerinde condemns conduct of Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo primaries