Banditry: Katsina begins training of special vigilante corps

Katsina State government has commenced the training of the first batch of the 3,000 Special Vigilante Corps in an effort to fight terrorism in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, while inaugurating the corps members, said the training is part of the state government’s resolve to assist communities and improve the security of the state by complementing the efforts of the conventional security agencies.

The training of the first batch of 600 out of the 3,000 vigilante corps recruited by the state government is being held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ College of Peace and Disaster Management.

The corps is made up of individuals from all works of life, including the academia and judiciary from within the communities.

Katsina said 3,000 have been recruited, but the 600 who will start immediately will be trained in weapon handling, armed combat and detective work.

On his part, the Commandant of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster Management, Babangida Dutsinma, pledged a commitment to training the vigilante corps effectively, saying with the current strategies of the state government, Katsina will soon be the most peaceful state in the country.

