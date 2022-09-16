Banditry: Katsina begins training of special vigilante corps

Arewa
By Mohammed Abba | Katsina
Banditry: Katsina begins training Over 150 bandit groups operating in various forests in the North, says Katsina gov, Seven Northern states agree to recruit 3,000 vigilantes to tackle banditry, kidnapping

Katsina State government has commenced the  training  of the  first batch of the 3,000 Special Vigilante Corps in an effort to fight terrorism in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu   Masari on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, while inaugurating the corps members, said the training is part of the state government’s resolve to assist communities and improve the security of the state by complementing the efforts of the conventional security agencies.

The training of the first batch of 600 out of the 3,000 vigilante corps recruited by the state government is being held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ College of Peace and Disaster Management.

The corps is made up of individuals from all works of life, including the academia and judiciary from within the communities.

Katsina said 3,000 have been recruited, but the 600 who will start immediately will be trained in weapon handling, armed combat and detective work.

On his part, the Commandant of the Civil Defence College of Peace and Disaster Management, Babangida Dutsinma, pledged a commitment to training the vigilante corps effectively, saying with the current strategies of the state government, Katsina will soon be the most peaceful state in the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Arewa

Katsina registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Arewa

FG releases N6.25bn for pasture development, others in Katsina

Arewa

Katsina chief kingmaker, Kauran Rimi, dies at 80

Arewa

I have trained 16,000 managers —Professor Iornem

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More