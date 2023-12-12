President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the commencement of the Fulako initiative in which the Federal Government will build houses, schools , hospitals, clinics , veterinary empowerment and solar energy as part of non-kinetic response to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, stated this in his keynote address at the opening of 2033 Jamaatu Nasril Islam Central Council meeting held at the Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna, Niger State capital, on Monday.

Idris Malagi explained that the Fulako initiative is a President Tinubu unique humanitarian response to the effect of banditry in communities, stating that it will be implemented in six northern states

The states are; Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Benue.

According to him, “the initiative is all encompassing and encapsulated in the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ that seeks to reform the economy, guarantee national security, achieve food security, unlock our natural resources potential, build infrastructure with focus on health and social investment, as well as accelerate diversification innovation and improve governance delivery.”

On the 2024 budget estimate presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister said N75 billion has been set aside as Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme and palliative programme which target one million Nano businesses across Nigeria with grant of up to N50,000 targeting traders, transporters, artisans among others.

He however maintained that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not resting on its oars to provide succour and relief to Nigerians in all the 36 states and Abuja and for collective efforts by all and sundry to succeed.

Meanwhile, this was the first time that the Central Council meeting of JNI was held in another state outside Kaduna State.

