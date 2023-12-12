As the race to occupy Dennis Osadebey avenue continues in top gear, a leading politician from the Esan West Local Government Area of the Edo State, Kingsley Uaifo Ulinfun, has declared his intention to contest the election, saying the poor leadership dispositions of those at the helms of affairs in the state, informs his decision.

Ulinfun, who stated this while formally declaring his intention for the governorship election in Edo promised to embark on an all-inclusive government which encompasses youths and women empowerment, infrastructural and human capital developments to attract investors to the state if elected.

The financial expert, who recently retired from active service after thirty years in the banking sector, noted that his government would principally focus on key areas like education, roads and health.

He added that he will influence health insurance policy to enable the less privileged and the vulnerable persons to have access to adequate health care delivery systems.

”I have no doubt that there have been bad leaders with poor leadership since the country returned to a democratic transition in 1999.

“And for us to correct the wrongs in governance, there is need for me to indicate interest in the Edo State governorship race to occupy Dennis Osadebey avenue come 2024 so that I can represent the ideology of my party, which is Labour Party”, he said

The immediate past Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tanzania, said that his government would also promulgate policy which will promote public-private partnership to boost investment drive on the state so as to increase the revenue base of the state.

The frontline aspirant opined that he would win the Labour Party ticket and assured of collaborating with the relevant authorities in the state to ensure efficient and effective governance devoid of sentiments to the people.

He, however, appealed to the leadership of the party, especially the delegates to consider him worthy of lifting the poor standard of living of the people by nominating in the forthcoming LP primaries coming up February 2024.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE