Bafarawa felicitates new Army Chief, Faruk Yahya

Former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has congratulated the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a press statement personally signed by Bafarawa and made available to newsmen, he described the appointment as well deserved, timely and very positive for the survival and progress of the country.

He said the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff has exhibited great ideals of professionalism in handling the fight against insurgency in the North East region as a theatre Commander with a commitment to duty, loyalty and discipline among his officers within the shortest period of time.

Bafarawa said, “as a professional with vast experience in the fight against insurgency and banditry, there is no better time than now to have a committed commander who will lead for the successful outcome of such fight against insecurity in the country.

“Therefore, Nigerians needs to urgently pray and support him toward ensuring the success of fight and eradication of such challenges.

“Deeply in my mind as a former governor of Sokoto State, I have confidence in you of imminent success on the fight against insurgency and other insecurity challenges in Nigeria going by the positive reports recorded and performances cum professional acumen you exhibited in the service to our fatherland,” said Bafarawa.

He advised the new COAS to put all the needed efforts and commitment with all other security agencies in order to bring an end to the continued challenge facing the country against banditry, kidnapping and insurgency.

He, however, urged the new COAS not to be carried away by sycophants and praise singers’ views about his personality, issue or discouragement but rather to work as a team, with synergy along with other relevant agencies and security experts in addressing issues of insecurity challenges with vigour and patriotism across the nation.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari in confiding with greater solutions by appointing Maj Gen Faruk and entrusting him with such greater responsibility for the Army.

The former governor in his statement prayed to Almighty God to guide his affairs and bless his leadership with all the needed guidance and protection.

