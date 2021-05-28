Truck driver kills FRSC official in Kano

An unnamed truck driver has killed an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) while on duty in Kano.

It was reported that the incident occurred on the Hotoro Ring-Ring-Road expressway when the FRSC official attempted to inspect the truck.

According to an eyewitness at the scene of the incident: “FRSC officials were making an attempt to stop the truck driver.

When the driver stopped, one of the FRSC officials held the side mirror of the truck, and then one of the truck boys pushed him down and they drove away.”

A source in FRSC who confirmed the incident noted that the official charged the runaway driver with the civil offence before the driver fled.

Also speaking, a source identified the deceased FRSC Marshal as Aliyu Muhammad.

He further explained that the incident occurred Thursday at about 1515hrs.

“The marshal was knocked down by a trailer with registration number, BBJ 633 XA. The marshal was confirmed dead by a doctor at Sir Sanusi Specialist Hospital Kano.

“However, the driver and the vehicle have been arrested by the police.”

