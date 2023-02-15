Tunbosun Ogundare – Lagos

Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun, on Monday, graduated a set of newly trained medical doctors.

They were 60 in all and inducted into medical profession by the Registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, who performed the oath of allegiance for them at the university’s seventh induction ceremony held on campus.

For them, their induction event was a dream come true, as they expressed happiness and beamed with smiles for their great accomplishment.

Addressing the new inductees, among whom 12 obtained distinctions in various courses, the registrar of MDCN urged them to remain focused and committed as they move up on their career ladder.

He said they must know that cutting of corner is not allowed in medical practice as any practitioner who flout the ethics of the profession in anyway would be duly sanctioned.

According to him, although medical practice may not be all that lucrative, the practitioners are respected in the society as they deal with lives and impact humanity.

“So, ensure you practice according to the dictates of the profession which is highly regulated,” he stressed.

While Sanusi decried persistent labour unrest in the public universities in the country, the condition he said unnecessarily disrupts and elongates academic calendar, he cautioned the inductees against joining unionism during their one-year houseman ship programme.

He also encouraged them that even if at all they would go abroad for further studies, they should ensure they return home and practice.

He said the cost of training them here in Nigeria is huge and they should therefore think of turning the brain drain syndrome to brain gain for Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is badly in need of people who can add significant values and move it forward appreciably across fields of endeavours.

The registrar while commending Babcock University for parading high class human and material resources in the health and medical fields, he said the council would not in any way discriminate against any university either public or private in its professional regulatory role.

He said that the council approved the admission carrying capacity of the university in medical field from 50 to 120 was basically because of the high quality personnel and facilities on ground.





