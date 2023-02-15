By: Femi Akinyemi

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has charged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to sustain the spirit of patriotism throughout their service year and even beyond.

The minister gave the charge during the terminal parade marking the end of the three weeks orientation course for the 2023 Batch A Stream one Corps members at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

Dare enjoined the Corps members to ensure that they impact and leave an imprint of service and lasting legacies in the various communities where they will be posted for their Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

He said “I encouraged you to acquire entrepreneurial and extra digital skills in order to be able to survive in this digital economy.”

Furthermore, he disclosed to them the on-going efforts to ensure that the monthly stipend and other allowances such as bicycle and transport are increased.

He equally promised to do all within his capacity to improve the quality of kits given to corps members.

In his goodwill address, the Director-General of the Scheme, Brig Gen Y. D Ahmed, urged corps members mobilised to be good ambassadors of the Scheme by shunning all acts that can portray NYSC in bad light.

The Director-General who was represented by the Oyo State Coordinator, Mr Odoba Abel Oche expressed his satisfaction over the conduct and behaviour of the Corps members throughout the orientation course.

“Hopefully I believe they would strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing immensely to the development of the nation,” he said.

He also enjoined them to always propagate the message of unity in all areas which is the pillar of the service Corps.





The DG commended the Corps members for actively participating in the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

He encouraged them to build on what they have learnt, stating that “I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial trainings conducted in camp under the SAED programme.

“I encourage you to build on the skills acquired by availing yourselves of opportunities for post-camp training as this will go a long way in empowering you for self-reliance.”

