Babayemi congratulates Adeleke, PDP

A factional governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Osun state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, on Friday, congratulated the governor-elect of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the supreme court as the authentic candidate of the party for the election.

Omooba Dotun Babayemi while reacting to the Thursday ruling of the Supreme Court which dismissed his case on technical grounds in the suit where he sought to authenticate his candidature as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for the July 16 governorship election, also congratulated PDP and the people of the state on the decision of the apex court on the pre election case.

According to him, in a statement in Osogbo, he remarked, “I want to wish the governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP and the good people of Osun the very best as a new administration under the PDP prepares to berth in Osun. I pray it will bring about the long-awaited turnaround for the state and its people.

Speaking further on the just concluded case at the Supreme Court, Babayemi said the exploration of the legal process was good for the country’s democracy, adding, “For us, the legal journey was a long walk and worthwhile with no iota of regret. The kernel of our case at the Supreme Court was not reviewed as it was decided on technical grounds. Above all, no regrets.”

“I give kudos to my legal team, especially Barrister Edmund Biromoini, for the efforts and time invested into the litigation process while it lasted and I thank leaders of the party, my supporters, party members and the people of the state for standing solidly behind me throughout the struggle. “From the depth of my heart, I want to thank everyone for their wonderful support in various forms. I’m indeed very grateful. I want to plead that we ensure that nothing breaks our resolve at making sure that Osun never lags behind developmentally.”

He, however, asserted that efforts at ensuring that Osun State becomes one of the best states in Nigeria as envisioned by the founding fathers should be the task of its indigenes and residents.

Prince Babayemi further maintained that Osun State was a common heritage of all concerned which should be cherished, stressing, “the efforts at taking Osun to the next level should be a task for all.”