Baba Suwe to be buried Thursday

Popular actors and actresses have been visiting the residence of late veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, as his body would be buried at his Ikorodu, Lagos State residence tomorrow.

Baba Suwe who died at the age of 63 was flown abroad for medical treatment about three years ago returned to the country and was said to be recuperating at home and attended a few social events and movie locations before his condition grew worse again and was forced to stay at home.

Many of his colleagues could not hold back tears when they visited his residence to condole with his family as they lamented his loss, saying he would be missed greatly in the movie industry where he impacted many lives on and off the screen.

According to the President of Theatre Arts Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaju Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, his death came as a rude shock to many of them as they were praying and hoping that God would preserve his life and keep him for many years to come.

Since his death, friends and colleagues have been sharing pictures and videos of his works on social media platforms as they continue to mourn the veteran comic actor who battled an undisclosed ailment for more than three years before he died on Monday.

In a statement released by the family, Baba Suwe’s son, Adesola Omidina, disclosed that his father would be laid to rest at his residence on Thursday even as he apologised for a viral video where he showed his father’s corpse, saying the veteran actor was abandoned by his friends and colleagues.

