Pastor loses home to fire days to wedding

A young pastor who is scheduled to wed his wife next month has suffered a setback as a mid-day fire outbreak on Wednesday gutted his two-room apartment in Asaba, Delta state.

The apartment in a story building at 23 Chukwudumebi street beside Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta state, according to an eyewitness account, went up in flames when a plugged rechargeable lantern in his room upstairs allegedly discharged.

Tribune Online gathered that the quick intervention of the state fire service saved the fire from spreading to other apartments.

Narrating his ordeal to the Tribune Online, Pastor Innocent Lawrence of The Chapel of His Glory Asaba said he was not at home when the incident occurred.

“I was not at home, People called me that my room was on fire. Before I could get there, all my property worth about a million naira were destroyed.

I am planning my wedding before Christmas and this misfortune came upon me.

Confirming the report, the director of the state fire service, Mr Eugene Ozewele advised residents to take extra care in handling electrical appliances, gas and petroleum products in this season of yuletide.

