The House of Representatives candidate for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency, Mrs Adeola Azeez, on Saturday, flagged off her election campaign in the February 25th National Assembly election.

Adeola Azeez is one of the children of the Acting National Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

The House of Reps hopeful in her remarks at an event attended by the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party, Engr. Tony Ojesina and Alhaji Wasiu Oluyemi; the National President and Secretary of the party respectively, Mallam Shehu Gabam and Chief Olu Agunloye; State Chairman of the party, Mr Yinka Williams among others, promised the people of Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu and Ijebu North East of quality representation if voted into power, at the ceremony held in Ijebu-Ode.

She said her duty to serve the people would be practical and evidence-based.

“I am the best candidate for this seat in the National Assembly. My representation will be practical and evidence-based. I am prepared to serve and work for the people of Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu and the Ijebu North East federal constituency.

“I am not in the race to play money politics, but humane politics that will have positive impacts on the people,” she added.

While promising to facilitate youth empowerment programmes in the constituency to reduce unemployment.

Azeez commended the leadership of the party both at the national and state levels for giving her the platform to contest.

“My voice counts in the Social Democratic Party. The party is not discriminatory. It gives equal opportunity to all, I mean the party is gender sensitive,” the Reps hopeful said.

The governorship candidate of the party urged residents of the state to vote for candidates of SDP from the national to the State House of Assembly.

She described Azeez as one that had a clear understanding of public governance while submitting that the state desired new leadership to change its narratives.





Ojesina hinted that the state under his watch would explore all resources to develop the state with or without federal allocation.

Highlights of the event were the defection of some members of the All Progressives Congress and Accord Party into SDP.

