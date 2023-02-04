By Aliyu Abdulkareem

Famous video jockey popularly known as VJ Adams has confirmed his relationship with Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, with a cute video shared to mark her birthday.

The close sitting room event had candles, roses and every other forms of things that could make a birthday look very romantic and affectionate. There were guests present at the surprise birthday event.

Sharing the video, he captioned: “I know how much Family means to you… Happy birthday Queen 🥰😍🤩 intimate pre birthday.”

Fans and colleagues gushed over the celebrity couple as they also wished Ademoye a happy birthday.😊

Watch the video below: