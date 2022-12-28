Ayegbayo tells of his unique style of painting beautiful women’s faces

Arts and Reviews
By Bioluwatife Akinyemi
Ayegbayo

ARTIST Damola Ayegbayo, alongside 10 other African artists, between October 6 and 8, featured in an international art exhibition in the US.

The artists were identified for their art models for storytelling through their crafts.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, one of the featured artists, Ayegbayo, a graduate of Education and Fine Arts (Painting), from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who identifies himself as a visual artist, expressed delight as one of the artists from Nigeria whose works were featured in the exhibition, organised by Vincent Chidozie Ugokwe of Dozie Arts.

Describing his art and the importance of his works at the exhibition, Ayegbayo said: “The name of my painting style is called ÀBÈFÉ meaning (pleaded to be loved) which is my native name.

“My craft is an expressionist style of art. I use portraits of beautiful black women to speak to society about morals, good behaviour, love, and unity.

“An image of a black beautiful woman always reminds me of how my strong mother trained and brought me up with love and good morals helping me to discover my real self, the concept of using a black woman is a great reference to my loving mother and the role other women had played in my life, their importance and existence in the world  cannot be underestimated.

“I create my art from the things I see in my environment, whatever is wrong and I feel it’s unworthy of the society, I speak to correct them through my craft.

“I aim to communicate the power and beauty of black African women, realities of life, and morals, through my use of colour and black beautiful women’s faces.”

His painting has been exhibited nationally and in England.

Also, his works have been acquired by many private collectors in Canada, Australia, England, Norway, Washington, Lagos, and others.

