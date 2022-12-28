Ema Itam community head calls for unity among kinsmen

The village head of Ema Itam community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Ete Idung Jacob Eyo, has called for the unity among his subjects both at home and in the diaspora to ensure development and progress.

The royal father stated this during the 2022 Ema Itam Day celebration which was held on Boxing Day, at the playground of Government Primary School, Ema Itam.

The village head said that the Ema Itam Day is a symbol of unity, an inheritance from his forebears and would be handed down to the generation after him.

“I was born to see this day, December 26 being celebrated as Ema Itam Day by my forebears. I was afraid that it may die in my lifetime but I won’t allow that. That is why I called all my subjects within and in the diaspora to come and celebrate this year’s edition.

“I inherited it and I will pass it on to the next generation after me. I can tell you that this event has been a source of unity and development to this community. When people come together, there is always a reunion, not only of persons but of interests. They will identify needs and work towards meeting it.

“Many children are going to school on scholarship through the reunion and it is the union of interest on days like this,” the village head said.

The chairman planning committee of the event, Dr. Iniubong Ansa, said the event was a celebration of cultural heritage and focuses on ways to develop the community to better the lots of the inhabitants.

Some indigenes of the people who spoke to Nigerian Tribune expressed appreciation to members of the Ema Itam Development Association, especially those in the diaspora for their gesture, saying that though small in size, the village is mighty due to the calibre of personalities it has produced.

Mr. Edem Ukut, one of the community leaders, said that many indigenes of the community had scholarships to study to university level as a result of their coming together during Ema Itam Day.

“Scholarships have come through this event in previous years such as Eyo Ekpo foundation that had given scholarships to so many youths even to university levels. It is one day we cherish and always look forward to,” Ukut said.

Nigerian Tribune reports that there was numerous cultural displays, maiden dances, as the traditional drums were played.

Prominent indigenes of the community, including: Professor Eme Joseph, Mr. Gabriel Ukpe, Senior Special Adviser to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel on Foreign Direct Investment, Eyo Ekpo, Iniubong Ansa, among others, attended the event.