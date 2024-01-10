Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, handed over 100 patrol vehicles to various security agencies in the State.

The benefitting agencies are the Police, Army, Customs, Correctional service, Immigration, joint security task force known as Operation Burst, state security network agency known as Amotekun, Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the state Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA).

Makinde said the state government’s commitment to enhancing the duties and operations of security agencies is in recognition of their interventions and efforts to keep the state secure.

While charging them to be resolute in their fishing out and dealing with criminals, Makinde tasked the security chiefs not to hesitate to also make known their welfare concerns for him to attend to.

Speaking in the same vein, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni said the ‘humongous’ intervention of the Makinde administration in security continued to reduce response time of security agencies to criminalities and enhance their visibility across the state.

He tasked the service commanders to ensure their men efficiently utilise the security infrastructure continuously provided by the state government.

Speaking on behalf of security chiefs, state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebola Hamzat said he was awed that the state government embarked on another distribution of vehicles to security agencies, not long after handing them pickup vans.

Hamzat assured that security agencies would make good use of the vehicles to guarantee security across the state.

The event had in attendance the headship and men of the various security agencies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…