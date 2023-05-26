Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State invited the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayaro CFR, to Cross River State on Friday for the commissioning of 13 projects embarked by the Ayade-led administration.

The commissioning of the projects is coming 4 days before the end of Ayade’s government; although there have been controversies about whether or not the projects are working, are completed, or contributing to the economy of the state, however, the Governor has opted to commission 13 of the projects.

The projects to be commissioned include; Feed Mill, 24,000 birds per day Poultry Factory (Calachika), and a BPOO Bagging and Packaging Factory.

Others also enlisted for commissioning include; the Dual Carriageway from Tinapa Junction to Odukpani Junction, Phase one of the Super Highway project, Spaghetti Flyover, and a 27MW Power Plant at Adiabo.

The rest of the projects to be commissioned also include; the 23 MW Power Plant at Parliamentary Extension, Calabar, Obudu German Hospital, Obudu, Ogoja Vitamined Rice Mill, Ogoja, Tookpick Factory Ekori, Yakurr and 120,000 bird ultra modern Poultry. These projects are all embarked on by the Ayade-led administration.

However, a Press Statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Eric Anderson, reveals that “Governor Ayade is to commission one of the projects by himself, while the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayaro CFR, is expected to commission nine out of the other twelve.

The Commissioner has also revealed that “the remaining three is to be commissioned by the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty Etinyin Etim Okon Edet.”