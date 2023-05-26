Ahead of the 29th May Inauguration, Zamfara State Police Command has warned thugs, social miscreants and opportunist criminals to give peace a chance in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday evening at the Command headquarters in Gusau, the state commissioner of police CP Mohammed Bunu said security would not condone a breach of peace in the state.

“I call you today to brief you on our preparedness for the forthcoming gubernatorial inauguration in the state. Recall that, the 2023 gubernatorial elections were conducted nationwide on 18th February 2023 in which the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare and his Deputy Mal. Mani Mal. Mummuni were elected as the Executive Governor and Deputy in Zamfara State and would be inaugurated and sworn into office on Monday 29th May 2023”.

“In view of this, the Zamfara State Police Command is appealing to members of the public especially the supporters of the two major political parties in the state, the APC and PDP to eschew violence and conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the inauguration ceremony.

“Similarly, other political actors with subversive agendas, thugs, social miscreants and opportunistic criminals are hereby sternly warned to give peace a chance as any conduct likely to breach the peace of the state would not be condoned.”

He advised losers to have faith in God, as only God gives power to whom he wills; “the winners are expected to be magnanimous in victory and carry everybody along and celebrate peacefully.”

The CP assured of his command’s readiness to sustain the collaboration with other security agencies in the state to emplace a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the inauguration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE