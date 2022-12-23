Ayade beckons the world to experience best of Carnival Calabar

After rain, comes sun shine and this is the exact scenario of the biggest street party in Africa, Carnival Calabar, which weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic and End Sars unrest and now, it’s coming big, better and enthralling.

Coming backing in full force with lots of exciting features to hold tourists and carnival lovers spell bound at the 12km carnival route, the Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade, who just concluded the third phase of the Dry-run, said the 2022 carnival Calabar will be the best in history.

“We are inviting you to this year’s Carnival Calabar 2022, which theme is Agro-Industrialisation and we are welcoming you to our state to come and experience a fantastic outing and way of ending the year, celebrating with love ones and family.

“Thie year we are going to have fantastic activities such as the bikers… which adrenaline pulling; bikers’ parade; the white party, the Caribbean night, Africa night, old school, disco, beach party, a full procession, the main carnival and the international wing of the carnival; bringining people from different parts of the world.

“Indeed, Calabar will be the melting point of entertainment and pleasure in Africa. If yiou are not in Calabar, you are nowhere from the December 26 to 30.

“We invite you to come and be with us in Calabar while we celebrate your existence, afterall life is pursuit of happiness. You are indeed welcome to Calabar; I will be there to welcome you personally, to give you the personal touch and feel as well as give you theAfrican warmth and fellowship particularly at this trying moment.

Professor Ayade said” we invite everyone to this carnival which start from the December 27 to 31, 2022, and everyone one is expected to depart to their different location on December 31 to spend the new year with their family.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“This year carnival will be the best, it will show you glitterazzi, beauty, capacity, innovation, intellect, ingenuitythat we’ve got in Cross River State. You are indeed welcome to our state because it offers the beginning of an advertising opportunity because of the massive entertainment that comes from it.”

The governor also disclosed that arrangement has been made to make people attend the carnival through the subsidizing of the official airline, CallyAir of the event by 50 per cent, adding that CallyAir if being operated by Aero Contractor.

“If you book Aero to calabar at this season, you will fly at half price.”