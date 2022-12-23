Delta 2022 NSF and its unforgettable moments

The 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 was staged in Asaba, Delta State successfully early this month, with national and international records broken and fresh talents unearthed. Tribunesport’s NIYI ALEBIOSU, who covered the biennial fiesta which was introduced in 1973 reviews the Games otherwise known as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

When Delta State was announced as hosts of the 21st National Sports Festival by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, at the closing ceremony of Edo 2020, the announcement was greeted with mixed feelings.

Many stakeholders expressed concerns and worry as to how Delta State will meet up with the facilities required to host the Games known as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics.

But while speaking after receiving the symbol of hosting [NSF flag] from the Sports Minister, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa assured that Delta State will be ready to host and that, all the necessary facilities that will be used for the Games will be provided in time.

Sports-loving Okowa even stated that the 2022 NSF will not suffer any postponement.

And this came to fruition early this month as Delta 2022 was held from November 28 to December 10 amid pomp and ceremony in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The Delta State government did not only provide modern-day sporting facilities at the late Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, but also provided an enabling enviroment for athletes and officials from all the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja, to showcase their talents in the best environment.

The indoor sports hall, the Olympic size swimming pool, the handball and basketball courts were the cynosure of all eyes at Delta 2022.

Netball and Teqball events were demonstrated at the Games with the aim that the two fast growing sports in Nigeria will feature at the next Festival to be hosted by Ogun State in 2024.

The hosts, as part of the plans to ensure development and growth of sports in the state, some events were held outside Asaba with standard sporting facilities.

Basketball was held at Ogwuachi while hockey event was held at Okpanam.

Also, a massive viewing centre was cited at the High Court Road for indigenes and residents who could not make it to the Games venues to watch their heroes and heroines live in the course of bringing laurels to the state.

The viewing centre was also a spectacle to behold as various musical acts anchored by top-rated Masters of Ceremonies to spice up the venue under the supervision of Chukwuma Ukah.

Delta State government confirmed its readiness to stage a successful Festival with a colourful opening ceremony. Indeed, Asaba went agog through the sublime displays at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, a moment most visitors would not forget in a hurry.





The performers thrilled the spectators with dance, music, calisthenics display, and fireworks in what could be described as one of the best sports festival opening ceremonies in recent times.

Dignitaries who graced the opening ceremony of Delta 2022 were led by the Sports Minister himself, Sunday Dare.

Three other governors: Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State were on hand to join the host governor, Dr Okowa at the colourful opening of Delta 2022.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar graced the event which kept many spectators on the edge of their seats while it lasted.

Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for Delta 2022, who is also the Secretary to State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, could not hide his joy about the the Hockey Arena designed for the Games.

The construction of a hockey pavilion (hockey only) at Okpanam remains the highlight of Delta 2022, as the facility will enhance the growth of the game not only in the state but in the country at large as it will be used for hockey alone.

Ukah, a former national hockey player told Tribunesport that the ultra-modern facility was one of the biggest legacies of the Festival, noting that having the tartan tracks, indoor sports hall, swimming pool and other facilities ready are normal situations, but to have an amazing edifice as the hockey arena is very special.

“The turf of the hockey arena is astro and it can be compared with some of the best in the world. In Africa, the hockey pitch should be one of the best.

“Another interesting part is the hostels built there. We have about 80 rooms there and so, it can pass as camp arena to more than three teams at the same time.

“We are so proud of the hockey arena for the Delta 2022 Sports Festival. It is good and massive enough to host Africa and global hockey events in future,” Ukah had told Tribunesport.

That Delta 2022 was a huge success was not in doubt, as the Sports Minister expressed satisfaction with the standard of the Games despite the challenges that the state had to face.

Dare noted that Delta State government provided standard facilities for the Festival to the admiration of all sports stakeholders despite the short notice.

He expressed joy that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been able to ensure that the Festival holds as scheduled.

“We have once waited for six years without the Festival holding but now, we can have it within the stipulated calendar. It also gladdens my heart that the Festival has lived up to its standard with records broken and set by our athletes. Also talents have been discovered with an eight-year-old athlete which showed our commitment to grassroots sports development,” he said.

Tribunesport observed during Delta 2022 that there was no case of drug abuse by any athletes as they were subjected to drug test at random.

Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission and President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa having expressed satisfaction with the success recorded at the Games said the Festival has exposed more hidden athletes who were discovered by various states in various events. Tonobok while speaking with Tribunesport stated that the talents discovered will be annexed and nurtured to stardom; as he added that establised athletes will need to work harder to remain there or get displaced by these youngsters.

Secretary of the MOC, Mr Peter Nelson, in his remarks commended Delta State government for the machinery put in place to host a hitch-free Games.

However, Delta 2022 did not end without a sad memory, as one of the boxers, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo of Team Imo died shortly after his 86kg bout against Prince Gaby Amagor of Team Delta.

Igboanugo reportedly slumped on the way out of the hall, while efforts to save his life despite the superb medical facilities provided at each event centre proved futile.

“Medics placed him on oxygen and tried to stabilise him, but he died before getting to hospital,” secretary of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Dapo Akinyele, had told Tribunesport after the sad situation.

At the end of the 14-day fiesta which attracted about 14,000 participants, Team Delta remain the NSF champions with 320 gold, 200 silver and 128 bronze medals, as Team Bayelsa placed second with 132 gold, 115 silver and 90 bronze while Team Edo came third with 78 gold, 94 silver and 167 bronze medals.

Tribunesport hopes that the multi-billion naira sporting facilities put in by the Delta State government for the Games will be well utilised and maintained.

According to stakeholders, Ogun State must start work now with Delta 2022 as a template, to stage a much improved National Sports Festival come 2024.