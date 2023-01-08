AY Comedian launches Instagram question and answer for presidential candidates

Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, otherwise known as AY Comedian, has launched a question and and answer session for presidential candidates ahead of the general election.

The Lagos-based comedian is the most followed comedian in Africa on Instagram and has promised that it would be made available for the four leading presidential candidates to ensure that Nigerians are well informed and active in leadership choices and decision-making.

AY said he is proposing a non-partisan Instagram Live Q&A to the leading candidates including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria’s People’s Party (NRPP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

With less than 60 days to the election, AY disclosed that the idea behind the session would guide him in taking a stand and nudge other Nigerians towards informed voting choices that will result in transformational leaders with the knowledge and understanding of moving Nigeria forward as a nation.

According to him, “all questions directed at the candidates will be coming from notable celebrities and anyone joining us live. Let’s see if any of them will honour this open invitation that will avail us the opportunity of understanding their mandates, experience, capacity, knowledge and overall competence in the position they seek.

“My platform with over 23 million followers across the social media space will be fully committed to such engagement of national interest.”

