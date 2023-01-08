They are destroying my posters, billboards in Lagos, Banky W cries out

Nigerian musician and politician, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W, has said the opposition political parties have continued to destroy his campaign posters and billboards around Lagos.

Banky W, who is contesting for a seat in the lower chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was livid as he shared a video of his campaign posters and roll up flex being removed by people suspected to be working for the opposition parties in the state.

Expressing his displeasure over the act, Banky W took to his social media platforms on Friday to draw attention of Nigerians to the issue, saying opponents are doing everything to suppress his efforts.

Banky W maintained that they can only try to “bully and suppress us but it will not work. It is unfair but it will be unsuccessful. Stand with us. Fight with us. We have an election to win.

“We have instructed our supporters not to deface public property but the challenge is that when we put up boards and flex banners, overnight they send boys to remove them. And so our people revert to pasting posters but we are faced with this.

“Drive around Eti-Osa and find out what happened to them. We had the most billboards but we barely have none because they keep destroying them but they are not ready for that conversation. Still we move,” he added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE