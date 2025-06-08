AXA Mansard Investments hosts ‘The Mum Fund’ to bridge financial literacy gap

AXA Mansard Investments Limited said it sponsored ‘The Mum Fund’ event due to its commitment to bridge the financial literacy gap and provide tools that empower everyday Nigerians to make sound financial decisions.

Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard, who stated this, noted that “Financial education is not a luxury; it’s a necessity, especially for women who manage the heart of the home and influence generations”.

According to him, “Our decision to sponsor this event reflects our commitment to bridge the financial literacy gap and provide tools that empower everyday Nigerians to make sound financial decisions.

“We are truly excited about the transformative potential of ‘The Mum Fund’ event. We are convinced that bringing mothers together in a safe, empowering space, environment can spark meaningful change, not just in how women manage money, but in how our society builds and sustain prosperity. The ripple effects of this kind of empowerment are far-reaching, and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

AXA Mansard Investments has continued to invest in platforms and partnerships that help the Nigerian, particularly women, achieve financial well-being and long-term wealth creation, as a long-standing advocate of financial literacy.

AXA Mansard Investments Limited, a leading asset management company, has consistently committed to shaping a financially empowered Nigeria, sponsored ‘The Mum Fund’ event, an intimate and impactful gathering designed to help Nigerian mothers take charge of their financial futures with clarity and confidence.

The event brought together a vibrant community of contemporary mums interested in financial empowerment designed to foster community, spark mindset shifts, and provide practical financial tools, featured candid conversations, expert guidance, and the support of like-minded women on a journey to build generational wealth.

The Mum Fund is organised by MoneyStart, an award-winning personal finance education and coaching platform, and Swaddle, an AI-powered digital companion built to support mothers by helping them stay organised, find local trusted recommendations and connect with other mothers.

