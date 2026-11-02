Awujale: Interregnum council members transition into Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council

Members of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council (AIAC) have resolved to step down from their existing positions and transition into the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council, as part of efforts to establish a traditional administrative structure for Ijebu-Ode pending the emergence of a new Awujale.

The decision was reached at a meeting involving the Ilamurem, Pampa, the Odi and other chiefs of Ijebu-Ode.

The resolution, contained in a letter sighted by Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, was signed by Olo’rgun, Dr Sonny Kuku, Chairman of the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council.

The development followed deliberations on the administrative arrangements for Ijebu-Ode during the interregnum occasioned by the demise of the immediate past Awujale of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

In the resolution, the chiefs observed that the Ogun State Chiefs Law of 2021 does not expressly establish an Awujale Regency Council or stipulate a general procedure for the appointment of a Regent.

They, however, noted that the Chiefs Law and the 1957 Declaration provide an existing framework for customary declarations and recognition, including the traditional institution of the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council.

Consequently, a motion was moved and unanimously adopted for members of the AIAC to relinquish their existing positions and transition into the Adele Oba Awujale-in-Council.

Under the proposed arrangement, the council is expected to take responsibility for the administration of Ijebu-Ode during the interregnum, exercising, on an interim basis, such administrative powers and functions as may be necessary in the absence of the Awujale.

The resolution, however, states that the exercise of such powers would remain subject to applicable laws, customs and traditions.

The 14-member council is made up of Olo’rgun Dr Sonny Kuku, Ogbeni Oja; Chief Rasheed Adesanya, Olisa; Chief O. B. Okuboyejo, Obasewa; Chief Chris Funmilola Okunowo, Bobasuwa; and Chief Professor Jide Ajayi, Jagun Aso.

Others are Chief Oluwaranti Lekan Osifeso, Olootu Olowa; Chief Jimi Lawal, Olotu Ifore; Chief Kunle Ogunade, Apebi; Chief Mrs B. O. Osibogun, Iyalode; Chief Adegoke Balogun, Jaginrin; Chief Agboola Alausa, Balogun; Chief Abimbola Okenla, Kakanfo; Chief Adebisi Adaran, Ogbeni Odi Awujale; and Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, Lapoekun.

The chiefs explained that the council would serve as the traditional administrative body responsible for managing the affairs of Ijebu-Ode in accordance with existing laws, customary practices and the established traditions of Ijebuland.

They added that the arrangement was designed to guarantee continuity, stability and an orderly traditional administrative system during the period preceding the emergence and installation of a substantive Awujale.

The resolution further maintained that the steps taken were consistent with the customs, culture and traditions of the Ijebu people, over whom the Awujale remains the paramount ruler.