Olapegba assumes office as 14th VC of UI

Prof Peter Olapegba has assumed office as the 14th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan after a seamless transition process on Monday.

The inauguration ceremony, which included a thanksgiving service and inauguration lecture, was held at both the Chapel of Resurrection and Trenchard Hall on the University campus.

Both events attracted dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal, who stood in for Governor Seyi Makinde, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, Engr. Remi Oseni, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof. Musibau Adetunji, the pioneer provost, College of Medicine, Prof. Oluwole Alamde, Prof. Deji Omole, and the traditional rulers from Ibarapa zone.

The academia and other stakeholders in the education sector described the smooth transition process from the 13th to the 14th Vice-Chancellor, which saw the emergence of Olapegba as unprecedented in the history of the institution.

They also submitted that this would be the first time since the establishment of the institution in 1948 that the inauguration lecture would take place.

This view was corroborated by both the Chaplain of the Chapel of Resurrection, Rev. V.I. Oladele, and Chairman, Organizing Committee, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, in their different presentations.

Oladele, who, in his charge at the Thanksgiving service, stressed the need for all-inclusive administration and purposeful leadership, said this would be the first time that the institution would be having a rancour-free selection process.

‘This will be the first time that the Institution will be having a transition that is devoid of rancour, which implies that the candidacy of the new Vice Chancellor is accepted by all the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in the institution.

He also advised the Vice Chancellor not to be vindictive in the course of discharging his responsibility.

‘Dont be vindictive and you must be ready to take responsibility for all your actions. Also dont hesitate to do whatever you can do internally to solve any of the problems confronting the institution’

Also, the Chairman, Organizing Committee, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, said the Institution has set another with the seamless transition from the 13th to the 14th Vice-Chancellor.

‘This will be the first time that we will be having inauguration lecture. It has not happened before. Also, another history has been made with the seemless transistion from one admimistration to the other’

In his address, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal, commended the management of the institution for the smooth transition.

He urged the Vice-Chancellor to improve on the legacies of the past administrations, especially the infrastructural development.

”With the inauguration of Olapegba as the 14th Vice-Chancellor of the Institution, the management has proved that transition from one administration to the other can be anchored peacefully.

He also expressed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with the institution in undertaking developmental projects.

In his inaugural address, Olapegba unveiled a strategic agenda aimed at repositioning the institution as a global centre of excellence in academics, research, innovation and human capital development.

He said his administration would focus on transforming the university through digitalisation, artificial intelligence, research development, improved staff welfare, infrastructure renewal and stronger international partnerships.

Speaking on the theme, From Tradition to Transformation: A Blueprint for Repositioning the University of Ibadan as an Architect of the Future, the Vice-Chancellor said the institution must preserve its rich heritage while embracing the changes required to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving world.

He said the strategic direction for 2026–2031 would be developed into a 10-year strategic plan to provide a clear roadmap for the university’s next phase of development.

According to him, the vision is to position the University of Ibadan as a global leader and centre of excellence in academics, cutting-edge research, human capital development, innovation and service delivery.

Olapegba, who joined the university’s service on June 1, 2000, said his administration would build on the achievements of previous vice-chancellors rather than discard the foundations they had laid.

“We shall preserve what works, repair what requires attention, reform what has become inadequate, and create what the future requires,” he said.

He described the university’s greatest asset as its people, stressing that academic and non-academic staff, students, alumni and the wider university community would remain central to his administration’s policies.

He pledged to promote continuous professional development, mentorship, career advancement, merit, fairness, inclusivity and accountability, while exploring practical ways of improving staff welfare.

On students’ welfare, the Vice-Chancellor said his administration would adopt a student-centred service delivery model without compromising the intellectual standards and academic rigour for which the institution is known.

He identified access to information, responsive administrative systems, adequate learning facilities, reliable digital services, campus safety and graduate employability as critical areas requiring attention.

Olapegba also described artificial intelligence as a major force reshaping higher education, saying the university must move beyond consuming AI technologies to becoming a creator, researcher, regulator and responsible user of them.

“We must build an AI-ready University,” he declared, adding that this would involve strengthening digital infrastructure, establishing smart classrooms and laboratories, modernising digital libraries and equipping staff and students with AI literacy.

He said the administration would also pursue a comprehensive digital transformation of the university’s teaching, research, finance, administration, student services, records and communication systems.

On research, Olapegba said the University of Ibadan must become more research-intensive and produce knowledge capable of addressing Nigeria’s developmental challenges.

He promised to strengthen the Research Management Office, improve researchers’ grant-writing capacity, encourage interdisciplinary collaborations and deepen partnerships with industries, universities and other institutions to attract research funding.

“Our ambition is not merely to publish papers, our ambition is to produce knowledge that changes lives,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also expressed the administration’s commitment to improving the university’s global visibility and competitiveness, noting that the institution ranked first in Nigeria and West Africa, fourth in Africa and within the 801–1000 band globally in the Times Higher Education 2026 rankings.

He said the university would work towards improving its research impact, international collaborations, academic reputation, graduate outcomes and global presence without compromising academic integrity in the pursuit of better rankings.

On funding, Olapegba acknowledged that government support remained essential but argued that the university must diversify its revenue sources to meet the financial demands of modern higher education.

He listed research grants, endowments, philanthropy, alumni contributions, industry partnerships, consultancy, knowledge commercialisation, intellectual property, executive education and university enterprises as potential sources of sustainable funding.

He, however, stressed that revenue generation would not be allowed to undermine the institution’s academic values or autonomy.

The Vice-Chancellor further called for stronger alumni engagement, describing graduates of the institution across Nigeria and the world as an important reservoir of expertise, influence, resources and goodwill.

He said the university would strengthen its Office of Alumni Relations and create opportunities for alumni to contribute through mentorship, research collaboration, scholarships, career development and international partnerships.

Olapegba also identified internationalisation as a key component of his administration’s agenda, promising to pursue joint academic programmes, student exchanges, visiting professorships, international research collaborations and partnerships with universities and development organisations.

He described the university’s e-campus initiative, being implemented in collaboration with Astria Learning, as one of the platforms that would support its internationalisation drive.

On the university’s responsibility to national development, he said the institution must contribute meaningfully to addressing challenges such as unemployment, insecurity, public health concerns, food insecurity, climate vulnerability, educational inequality and technological dependence.

He maintained that the university’s laboratories, researchers and students must increasingly translate knowledge into policies, products, services and practical solutions to societal problems.

As part of efforts to strengthen the institution’s intellectual influence, Olapegba announced plans to establish the Ibadan Public Square Lecture and Dialogue Series.

He explained that the initiative would provide a platform for scholars, policymakers, business leaders, civil society organisations, community representatives and students to discuss critical national and continental issues.

The initiative, he said, would also feature policy roundtables, public evidence forums and research-industry dialogue platforms to ensure that academic findings contribute directly to policymaking and economic development.

On campus safety and sustainability, the Vice-Chancellor promised to strengthen security through technology, surveillance, improved lighting, communication and emergency response systems.

He added that his administration would address energy and water supply, improve waste management, explore waste-to-wealth opportunities and strengthen internet connectivity while preserving the university’s environmental character.

Olapegba also pledged to promote transparent, accountable and inclusive governance, assuring members of the university community that constructive criticism would be welcomed as an instrument of institutional growth.

He said his administration would strengthen the university’s committee system and adopt evidence-based approaches to decision-making.

Looking ahead to 2031, the Vice-Chancellor said he hoped the university would have recorded significant improvements in staff welfare, student experience, research funding, digitalisation, infrastructure, postgraduate education, international partnerships and global visibility.

He also urged students to embrace technology, critical thinking, innovation and good character, while calling on staff to prioritise institutional success over individual ambitions.

The Vice-Chancellor further drew attention to the university’s forthcoming 80th anniversary in 2028, describing the milestone as an opportunity to reflect not only on its achievements but also on what it must prepare for future generations.

“Our generation is not merely inheriting the University, we are borrowing it from generations yet unborn. And we must return it to them stronger than we received it,” he said.

He called on academic and non-academic staff, students, alumni, partners and host communities to embrace a new social contract built on excellence, integrity, collaboration, innovation and collective responsibility.

Olapegba, who expressed gratitude to God, the Governing Council, his predecessor, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale, former Vice-Chancellor Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, members of staff, religious leaders, family and friends, pledged to serve the institution with dedication and fairness.

He emphasised that the transformation of the university could not be achieved by the Vice-Chancellor alone, urging all stakeholders to work together towards building an institution worthy of its history and global aspirations.

“Together, we shall strive. Together, we shall transform. Together, we shall build. Together, we shall succeed,” he said.