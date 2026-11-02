Shettima admits Tinubu’s reforms hurt, says ‘Singapore miracle’ awaits Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged the economic hardship Nigerians have endured under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, but appealed to voters to remain patient with the reforms, saying the country could yet witness a transformation comparable to Singapore’s remarkable economic turnaround.

Shettima made the assertion on Monday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, where he canvassed support for Tinubu and other APC candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Vice President drew parallels between Tinubu’s economic reforms and the policies pursued by Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, arguing that transformational leadership often requires difficult decisions whose benefits may not be immediately felt by citizens.

According to him, the discomfort associated with the reforms should be assessed against the long-term objective of repositioning Nigeria’s economy.

Shettima acknowledged that the policies had imposed hardship on Nigerians, but maintained that signs of progress were beginning to emerge.

He urged Nigerians to judge the administration by comparing the country’s economic condition when Tinubu assumed office in 2023 with developments recorded since then.

The Vice President said the Singapore experience demonstrated that countries could overcome difficult economic circumstances when their leaders were prepared to take tough decisions and remain committed to long-term reforms.

He therefore appealed to Cross River voters to renew Tinubu’s mandate in 2027, alongside that of Governor Bassey Edet Otu, Deputy Governor Peter Odey and APC candidates seeking legislative positions.

Shettima also described Cross River as strategically important to the APC, urging the state to consolidate its support for the party to attract greater federal attention and development.

At the rally, Governor Otu reinforced the argument for continued APC rule, highlighting major federal projects which he said could fundamentally alter Cross River’s economic fortunes.

He listed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport and the proposed Gulf of Guinea Commission Secretariat in Calabar among projects capable of opening new economic opportunities for the state.

Otu said the coastal highway would strengthen connectivity, facilitate the movement of people and goods, stimulate tourism and make Cross River more attractive to investors.

He said the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport could transform the state into a major maritime gateway, create jobs and expand commercial activities, while the proposed Gulf of Guinea Commission Secretariat could increase international engagements and boost hospitality and tourism.

The governor also cited federal education interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, as part of the opportunities available to young Cross Riverians seeking access to tertiary education.

Otu urged residents to convert the state’s political relevance into tangible development by supporting the APC at the federal, state and legislative levels.

The rally attracted the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, National Assembly members, APC leaders, governors from South-South states, party officials and other political stakeholders.