 Avoid partisan politics, Lalong tells Traditional rulers 

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has asked traditional rulers in the state to shun partisan politics and concentrate on uniting the people and sustaining peace in their domains.

Lalong, who spoke during the installation and presentation of first-class staff of office to Da John Putmang Hirse as the new Mishkaham Mwagavul, Mangu Local Government, warned traditional rulers to shun politicians who want to use them to create division, acrimony, and violence in their domains for their selfish political interests.

Lalong while congratulating the Miskaham Mwagavul for ascending the throne of his forefathers, said the new traditional ruler has a very enviable record of service within his community, Plateau State, and Nigeria which gives anticipation that he will excel in the onerous assignment.

He said, “Let me advise His Royal Highness and all other traditional rulers to be careful of their conduct and utterances during the political season. You must remain apolitical and demonstrate that you are fathers to all. Resist every attempt by politicians to drag you into their scheming, maneuvering, and desperation to get power using ethnicity, religion, and other sentiments. Pray for them and admonish them to convince the people and play by the rules of the game. Anyone who chooses to leave his duty and dabble into politics will have himself to blame”.

The Governor said while his administration has no intention of imposing any traditional ruler on the people, it is worthy to say that the Government is disappointed that the efforts to fill some vacant stools in the State are being frustrated due to lingering litigations among the Royal Class. Nevertheless, he said he will continue to do his best to ensure that where vacant stools exist, necessary steps are taken to resolve the issues.

“I must remind you that although I have no part in the emergence of any traditional ruler, I have a duty and powers to remove anyone found to be working against the interest of the people or the State. Those who are privileged to occupy these positions must carry out their assignments based on trust and transparency. No traditional ruler should be a tyrant to his people to take sides with those who are working against the welfare and well-being of the people” he said.

The Mishkaham Mwaghavul Mwaghavul Da John Putmang Hirse, in his acceptance speech, said he was privileged and honored to be enthroned as the ruler of his people who are known for hard work, unity, and peaceful coexistence.





He thanked the Governor for allowing the process of his emergence to be free and fair and for making sure the will of the kingmakers prevails.

In his goodwill message, APC Vice Presidential running-mate, Senator Kashim Shettima congratulated the Mishkaham Mwaghavul and said the Kanuri people share historical ties with the Mwaghavul people which is well documented and cherished.

He wished him well and assured him of the support and prayers of the people of the Borno and Yobe States.

COCIN Vice President Rev. Dr. Timothy Nwan prayed for the new traditional ruler and committed his reign to God. Various District Heads, title holders as well as leaders of resident ethnic groups in the Chiefdom paid homage to the Miskaham Mwagavul.