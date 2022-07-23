Aviation fuel scarcity: Flight operations will be disrupted —Airline operators

AIRLINE operators have announced an acute shortage of aviation fuel which will disrupt flight operations in the country.

A public notice issued on Friday by the spokesperson of the operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Professor Obiora Okonkwo, declared that the sector had been hit by a major crisis of acute scarcity of the commodity.

“This is to notify the members of the public, especially, consumers of air transport services in the country, that the aviation sector has been hit by a major crisis with the acute scarcity of aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet-A1.

“For this reason, there will be major disruptions in scheduled flight operations including cancellations and unnecessary delays across all airports in the country.

“This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations,” the statement said.

