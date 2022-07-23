It took 12 years to have my big break —Jide Kene

Prolific actor, Jide Kenechukwu Achufusi, is one of the promising actors that are taking the industry by storm. Swanky JKA as he is fondly called by many is also a model. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his steady rise and the industry.

You have been all over the social media lately, what is new about you?

The Nigerian movie industry is really breaking barriers right now and we cannot do this without the help of the local people, which I am part of. We’ll have to take our local markets to the international level. I have a couple of projects I am working on presently, including, “Brotherhood”. On Netflix right now, we are like top 10 in 20 countries with, “Blood Sisters”. I love everything about the movie and I will not want to blow the trumpet here. I want to assure you that bigger projects are coming out from Nollywood soon. I want people to be on the lookout.

Does Nollywood as an industry actually needs that international appeal?

I feel like we are the real storytellers out of the three industries- Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood. We own the stories. It is just that we have not been able to showcase it on a larger scale. The white people can’t tell our stories for us, it is only we that can tell our own story to details.

I will just say that we are not looking to get international appeal or recognition, because we want more people to know us, it is basically more or less about a branch that is doing well, then you open another branch, if your business starts to prosper, you will definitely want to expand it. So, basically, we were seeing our counterparts from Korea and other places definitely expanding and being there at every Oscars, so that is what we are trying to do right now. We learnt these things from them, filmmaking and all of other things. One day, we’ll get to a level where our industry is where they want our plaques and awards, but for now, let us stay focused and move up.

You have featured in several popular movies, including the popular, ‘Living In Bondage’ and also recently ‘Kambili’, where you played a role with Nancy. What actually defines your role in a film production ?

You know ‘Living in Bondage’ has been about four years now. I can’t remember the actual year, but the honours about it is that ‘Kambili’ was the next film I shot after ‘Living in Bondage’, so, that depicts that I am versatile; I’m not the regular guy, I didn’t mean to use this to disrespect to anybody or to prove class. It is my way of acting and the passion I am giving to the industry. I am from the school of thought that say that you have to give all to stay long in the industry. As for me, I’m still watching. Nollywood is not up to 40 years; so, I am still fresh in the game. I still have a long way to go. It has been an interesting experience studying the elders in the game and how they have been able to manage to excel. I can’t be in every movie production, but I promise to give my best as well as leave a legacy behind.

Are you saying you will turn down any movie project because you don’t want to feature in movies?

I did about three to four comedy films last year. I did, “Dwindle” with Broda Shagi and Kayode Kasumu; I did, “Luckily Unfortunate” with Yvonne Jegede and Linda Osifo, and I did with popular YouTube comedy series “Third Avenue” for Accelerate TV. It was shown on YouTube, so I expanded because I didn’t just want people to know me with “Living in Bondage”. I think the real thing here is the versatility and the range of what you are able to bring to the table. Will Smith started with a lot of comedies and then decided to do a lot of action movies that same way Eddie Murphy started with a lot of comedy now he is back with a lot of drama. I’m trying to make sure that I’m serving next four decades basically and I might even stop being a full time actor, I might go into politics or go into anything but the most important thing is whenever you hear that Jide Kene Studios has something out, you know it’s going to be big and good.

Talking about politics, how much do you think influential people like celebrities have to take part in politics?

I don’t believe that celebrities should run for office based on popularity. It is your capability to deliver a positive impact that will draw attention to you. Your credibility will convince people to vote for you.





As the 2023 general election draws nearer, how do you think we can actually have this desired change politically?

I urge everyone to push his/her agenda now; it is not only about politicians or celebrities. If you are tired of the recycling system, let us channel the energy we had during the #ENDSars protest to make a change with our PVCs. Nigeria desires a total change. Some people are not meant to be president or hold any public office. We need to make a drastic change in Nigeria’s system, because we desire a better Nigeria.

You are one of the promising Nollywood actors, how do you cope with your female fans as well as female colleagues who want the whole of you?

The world is run by women to be honest, any marriage that is standing upright you realise the woman is in charge as long as there is love. I appreciate the love of all my female fans, but I can only belong to one person at the end of the day, but I can also belong to all, but not in every departments. Mind you, I also have a foundation that supports single mothers. A lot of single parents are finding it difficult to survive, and I wish to give my own quota as a support.

Tell us more about the foundation?

Wipe a Tear Initiative started after COVID. I spent most of the proceeds of the endorsements to support people that find it so difficult to survive. I don’t want to make it an NGO because most times, people use NGO to raise funds, though not all NGOs. I’ll rather keep it on a low key and have it functioning.

Would you say that your rise in the industry was so sudden?

I have been into acting for 12 years. My journey to Nollywood took some time; I will say some good time. Anybody that wants something worthwhile will wait. You can’t plant mango and harvest it in six months.

Is there any role you can never accept?

The only role I would not accept is a role that I don’t see the essence of it.

Was there a time you wanted to give it up on acting?

Of course, even if it is one year you try to spend in the movie industry they will frustrate you. It is not just the movie, the comedy and the music industry, frustration will surface. But the only way to overcome is self-determination. See, if you pursue excellence, money will pursue you. Once you decide to make the best film, you will make the best money.