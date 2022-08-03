Kano assembly pledges speedy passage of 2023 budget

Kano State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to ensure speedy passage of the 2023 budget into law to pave way for the execution of more developmental projects and programmes in the state.

Speaker of the assembly, Honourable Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said this during a workshop on ‘Development of Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement’ organised for government functionaries, development partners and civil societies by the state’s Ministry of Planning and Budget, at Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker, his deputy, Honourable Kabiru Hassan Dashi, said that the objective of the gathering was to, among others, review the 2022 half -year budget performance report and development of economic and fiscal update, fiscal strategy paper and budget policy statement for 2023-2025 fiscal plan.

It was also to provide indicative resource projections of the state’s budget for 2023.

“As you are aware, the exercise was based critically on economic consequences largely caused by high inflation rate, exchange rates, low purchasing power and fall in income and wages,” he said.

He commended the participants for their efforts in bringing out projections that would be compatible with realities of the state for 2023-2025 fiscal plan, pointing out that the House was impressed with the government efforts through the Ministry of Planning and Budget and other stakeholders on the issue.

The speaker commended Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the series of developmental projects being executed in the state.

He also called on the ministry and other relevant stakeholders to continue to take advantage of Kano State Pubic Financial Management Law passed by the House to serve as a guide in this exercise and all other processes in budget planning and process.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said the workshop was strategically designed to describe how budget process fits within the medium term expenditure which will relate to policy and strategic planning and budget preparations as it gives participants an avenue to comprehend and understand how resources are allocated to all relevant sectors on a more realistic and scientific basis.

He appreciated the efforts of development partners, particularly the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office through PERL and all the civil society groups for making the workshop a reality.

Also, the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Usman Bala, who was represented by a permanent secretary, Hajiya Fatima Fulani Sarki, said the workshop came at a better time and urged them to make proper use of it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Terrorist attacks: Security forces have full freedom to end menace ― Buhari