Delta State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State, Mr Isaiah Bozimo, has urged relevant bodies on human trafficking and irregular migration to partner with the state’s taskforce and his ministry in their resolve to ensure reduction in the number of victims of trafficking (VOT) and increase in their return to the State.

Mr Bozimo stated this in his office in Asaba when the Delta Legal Hub team paid him a courtesy visit.

The Commissioner explained that the activities of the body, which included providing legal services and counselling to victims of human trafficking, were in tandem with what the taskforce on human trafficking and irregular migration in the state does.

He commended the team for acknowledging the efforts of the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in establishing the taskforce on human trafficking and irregular migration, adding that the taskforce had partnership with the International Organisation on Migration (IOM) and other local and international organisations.

Mr. Bozimo stated that such legal services were specifically for the vulnerable in society, stressing that legal services were critical aspect of the reintegration of the victims of human trafficking.

The Attorney-General pledged his Ministry’s readiness to allow the body to utilise their media apparatus, which, according to him, was the Justice Hour with Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba, to offer them the platform to sensitise the people on the activities of the organisation.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr A P Maduemezia, said that the organisation was established to help government tackle human trafficking, adding that when the IOM repatriated the victims, they usually provided legal services to them.

He said that the VOT was the endpoint of the services, maintaining that their organisation synergized with relevant bodies to curb the menace of human trafficking and stressed the importance of partnership with the Ministry.