Former minister of the Federal Republic, Chief Ndueso Essien has called on the people of Akwa Ibom State, to give the incoming governor Pastor Umo Eno, the necessary support to serve the state better.

He reasoned that the kind of distraction faced by the incumbent governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel at the inception of his administration in 2015 should be avoided at all cost.

The senior citizen made the appeal in an exclusive interaction with Tribune in his county home, Eket, noted that governor Emmanuel would have done better during his eight years administration, if not for excessive distractions arising from: Court cases and other attention diverting issues he went through.

According to him, considering the diversity and dimensions Udom Emmanuel went through, he has been able to do a lot more than was expected of him.

“In the last tenure, when the distraction had died, he has been able to do a lot of projects, particularly in the area of infrastructure. A lot of roads, standard and good quality roads.

“I don’t think there is any state in the country that has the quality and length of roads or the network of roads like we have in Akwa Ibom. I give him kudos for that.

“What of the Airport development? On Friday, the MRO, the new smart administrative building among other completed facilities will be commissioned at the airport, I cannot count but I can say that governor Udom Emmanuel has done well in his eight years administration”. The PDP stakeholder stated.

He however urged: “I want to urge that when the next administration comes, let us try and reduce the level of distractions because Udom could not achieve much on industrialization because of excessive distractions.

Calming nerves on the much criticized real estate investment by the state government in Atlanta Georgia, the former Minister for Lands and Housing, explained that the proposed estate of $10million will only attract a counterpart funding of $2.5million from the state government and the rest would be raised from investors.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the state government venturing out to have such a group that can invest in such huge project in foreign land. I know that the issue was with the amount involved. But apart from generating revenue for the state in future, it would aid some focal point of Akwa Ibom people living in Atlanta. Being that, that is where most of our people live and Akwa Ibom Association (AKISAN) has been very supportive of the government in the state level since 1999”. He explained.

On his expectations from the incoming administration of Pastor Umo Eno, the senior citizen says peaceful and stable environment is what would ensure achievements and urged Eno to make sure the the peace is sustained in the state.





Chief Essien advised the incoming administration, to ensure continuity by ensuring that projects of previous administrations that would have positive impact on the people are completed.

He called for more attention on the education sector, beyond just building classroom blocks and putting furnitures, to the quality of staff, level of discipline among staff and students, within the state capital and the grassroots, to improve the quality and standard of education in the state.

The second Republic House of Representatives member expressed displeasure over increasing activities of cultist in the state and expressed the hope that, as a pastor, Umo Eno would be able to check and minimize.

“The issue of cultism is posing serious danger and embarrassment to the state. A situation where one must belong to a cult group to be appointed into government, where cultist are the ones appointing people into positions in government should not be tolerated any longer”. He stressed.

He expressed the hope that, having been in the state for so long, Eno understands the state and the people and should be able to impact positively on the state as the governor.

